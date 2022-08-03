COCHISE COUNTY − Bisbee and Willcox high schools held their first official football practice Monday, the two latest Cochise County teams to join Benson, Tombstone, St. David and Valley Union, which kicked off their respective seasons last week.
Buena and Douglas will be the final two teams to start when they hold their first official practice on Monday, Aug. 8.
Bisbee had an estimated 25 players out for the first day of practice.
Brian Vertrees, who is beginning his sixth year as head coach of the Pumas, expects several more players to join the team once they get their paperwork completed.
“This is always an exciting time of year,” he said. “Expectations are high and everyone is anxious to get started.”
Vertrees said this first week will include a lot of conditioning and included a leap-frog session around the outskirts of the football field Monday.
“We want to make sure that we are in good enough shape that we can play four quarters and that we’re ready for contact next week,” he said. “I thought we had a great turnout all summer, consistently around 30 guys, which for a school our size is huge. The guys were working hard, they were learning.
“We’re much further ahead than where I thought we would be at this point, especially with our linemen and our quarterbacks, which are probably our two most complicated positions in our offense.”
Defensively, Vertrees said, the team has been focused on fundamentals.
Bisbee opens the season Aug. 26 on the road in Eloy against Santa Cruz, the 2020 state champions. The Pumas’ home opener is Sept. 2 against the Douglas Bulldogs.
“Our schedule is tough all the way through,” Vertrees said. “Santa Cruz is, without a doubt, going to be tough. That winning pedigree is still there and there are still a lot of guys on that team that were around for the state championship. I have no doubt they have a solid foundation to build on.
“Douglas, that’s our rivalry game and we all know that anything can happen there.”
Vertrees said the players will go into half pads later this week and begin full contact drills next week.
The Pumas are not having a preseason scrimmage this year.
Tombstone
Week two of practice begins this week for the Tombstone Yellow Jackets.
Coach Dominik Bonilla continues to be pleased by the effort he gets from his players.
On Thursday, July 28, Bonilla had his players jog from the high school up to State Route 80 and then from there jog at their own pace to the top of T-Mountain where they held a team meeting and bonded.
Bonilla says his team began full contact drills this week and is still learning the offense and defensive schemes.
Tombstone will scrimmage Palo Verde in Tucson on Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. before kicking off its season Aug. 19 at Benson.
Valley Union
Valley Union first-year coach Skyler Hill was given a nice surprise Monday when six new players reported for football practice, bringing the number up to 25.
“I’m pleased with our numbers,” Hill said. “That’s pretty exciting. A majority of them are young. We’re basically working on schemes of things and will begin contact later this week.”
He said the players who came out late will have to get in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s required number of practices before being able to participate in contact drills.
“We’re trying to bring the guys who showed up late up to speed with the guys who have been out there all summer, so that’s a work in progress,” Hill said. “We’re trying to move forward with the guys that have been there while bringing the others up to speed so we can roll as one.”
Valley Union kicks off its season Aug. 19 at home against Hayden.
Willcox
Football season is out of the gate for the Willcox Cowboys.
With just a couple of weeks to the start of play the Cowboys are taking shape. The team has a scrimmage against Miami on Aug. 12.
Trevor Ward and Mike Patterson are the line coaches for Willcox.
“When we first start off, we’re looking at numbers, although we’re a small school, we look at speed, our returners,” Ward said. “We all have our specialty; our coaches look for different things. We look at linemen, backs.”
The squad has about 43 players with seven seniors. School begins on Aug. 10, and the coaches expect more players to join as more enroll and complete a sports physical exam.
Head coach Eric Hjalmarson tries to keep his players fit over the summer, offering workouts several times a week. More than 40 students participated in a mountain camp in Pinetop at the start of the summer break. Another two dozen were able to travel to a camp in California.
Mike Rand, Joel Todd, Stew Ward and Jeston Lotts are the rest of the assistant coaches.
Willcox faces a non-section home game against the Gilbert Christian Knights on Aug. 26. It travels to face the Benson Bobcats on Sept. 2.
St. David
The St. David Tigers concluded a successful three-day camp as the team spent three days at St. David High School bonding as a team.
“I felt it went really well,” Tigers head coach Braden Davis said. “We worked hard and improved in the areas I wanted us to improve in. We still haven’t nailed down a few starting spots. We’ve got guys who are battling. I’m very pleased, very happy where we’re at right now.”
Davis praised his 10 returning seniors, saying they have done a good job stepping up and leading the team.
“I’m really encouraged by what I have seen so far from them,” the coach said.
The Tigers, who began full contact drills on Tuesday, are scheduled to scrimmage Lordsburg, N.M., on Aug. 12. Due to last year’s monsoon that rained out the scrimmage after one series, Davis said a starting time has not yet been set as both schools monitor the weather forecast.
“We’re probably going to be a little flexible with that,” Davis said. “Neither one of us has school on Friday so we can go earlier if we need to. We invited Valley (Union) as well and are waiting to see if they will have enough players to participate or not due to the number of days needed to practice.”
Benson
In anticipation of their Aug. 19 season opener with Tombstone, the Benson Bobcats are in their second week of practice.
The Bobcats are beginning full contact drills this week and are scheduled to scrimmage Pima Friday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. in Benson.
Benson first-year coach Oscar Cluff spoke this week on developing an offense.
“I wouldn’t even call it my own,’ he said. “I would say coaches take stuff from other coaches; you have to bring in an offense that fits with what you do personally.”
He says he respects the success the previous coach, Chris Determan, had with his teams.
“I feel like this is a great opportunity because the expectation was to win, the expectation was to be great and to be your best self that you can be,” Cluff said.
There is no admission charge to the scrimmage. The Bobcats booster club will be selling season passes.
Herald/Review reporter Hector Acuna contributed to this article.
