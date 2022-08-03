Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

COCHISE COUNTY − Bisbee and Willcox high schools held their first official football practice Monday, the two latest Cochise County teams to join Benson, Tombstone, St. David and Valley Union, which kicked off their respective seasons last week.

Buena and Douglas will be the final two teams to start when they hold their first official practice on Monday, Aug. 8.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments