It was another action-packed night of Friday night football as Benson, Bisbee, St. David and Willcox all posted wins while Valley Union once again stumbled.
Bisbee and Willcox were both victorious in their season openers.
The Pumas overcame a 6-0 deficit to beat Santa Cruz 16-6. Next up for the Pumas is a Sept. 2 home game against the Douglas Bulldogs in what will be the 152nd meeting between the two schools.
Willcox and its backfield trio of Ayden Fuentes, Kash Macumber and Cristian Pando jumped out to a 20-0 lead and cruised to a 39-14 win over Gilbert Christian.
Benson and its new coach Dustin Cluff took to the road for the first time this season and beat San Tan Foothills 21-14 improving to 2-0 on the season. Dalton Crockett and Aiden Finch hooked up twice in the first quarter for TDs of 27 and 30 yards as the Bobcats led 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Benson and Willcox will meet Friday, Sept. 2 in the classic rivalry game between the two schools. The Seney-Lohman Trophy, which goes to the winner of the Benson vs. Willcox football game, will once again be up for grabs.
St. David meanwhile showed its dominance for the second straight week, thumping the Baboquivari Warriors 58-6. Next up for the Tigers is a Thursday home game with Bagdad who is also 2-0.
Valley Union meanwhile struggled for the second straight week getting shutout 28-0 by the Kearney Ray Bearcats. The Blue Devils have yet to score this season and in two games have been outscored 90-0.
Douglas and Buena scrimmaged this past week and will play their first games on Friday, Sept. 2.
Tombstone had a bye this week.
