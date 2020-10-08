WILLCOX — Bisbee defeated Willcox 3-1 on the road Thursday night to move to 3-2 on the season. The Pumas won by scores of 25-23, 25-22, 20-25 and 25-21.
“There were many interesting and questionable calls throughout the game but the girls held tough and pulled out the win,” Pumas head coach Joni Giacomino said.
Jimena Valdez played awesome defense and had great net play, while Yasmin Morales and Vianney Hildago were outstanding on serves.
Gabby Lopez and Val Wright had outstanding setting throughout the match.
Bisbee travels San Miguel on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.