WILLCOX — Bisbee defeated Willcox 3-1 on the road Thursday night to move to 3-2 on the season. The Pumas won by scores of 25-23, 25-22, 20-25 and 25-21.

“There were many interesting and questionable calls throughout the game but the girls held tough and pulled out the win,” Pumas head coach Joni Giacomino said.

Jimena Valdez played awesome defense and had great net play, while Yasmin Morales and Vianney Hildago were outstanding on serves.

Gabby Lopez and Val Wright had outstanding setting throughout the match.

Bisbee travels San Miguel on Saturday.

