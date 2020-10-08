BISBEE — The Puma soccer team improved to 4-0 with a 9-1 win over Patagonia High School Thursday night at Warren Ballpark.
The game ended 20 minutes early because of the six-goal deficit mercy rule.
Bisbee has struggled with player availability in the early stages of the season. The Pumas played last week’s games with less than 11 players and had only 11 against Patagonia.
Jose Martin opened the scoring for the Pumas with a nice goal from the left side of the field at a sharp angle. Patagonia had a chance shortly after that but was stopped by Bisbee goalkeeper Mark Flores. Midway through the half Dario Noriega added to the Pumas’ lead with a goal in tight in a wide open net.
Lalo Aguilar ended the Pumas’ shutout bid with a goal off a good throw-in to make the score 2-1. Bisbee responded with three goals in the last five minutes of the half.
Zargyo Adame found the back of the net on a backward kick and Luis Morales scored two goals before the halftime whistle for the home team. Bisbee held a 5-1 advantage at halftime.
Bisbee started the second half with 10 players since Flores sat on the bench due to an injury. Being down a player didn’t stop the Pumas from piling on the points. Bisbee’s Adaceli Noriega scored two early goals from the front of the net after the Patagonia defense neglected to cover her. Her two goals gave the home team the 7-1 lead. After two great saves by the Lobos’ keeper, Morales found the back of the net inside the box for his third goal of the game.
Minutes later Morales scored his fourth goal of the game with a chip shot over the keeper to bring the score to 9-1.
Thursday’s win completed the season sweep for the Pumas. Bisbee opened the season with a 4-3 win in Patagonia, despite only having eight players.
Bisbee is back on the pitch Tuesday when it hosts Willcox at Warren Ballpark. The game begins at 6 p.m.
