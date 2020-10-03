BISBEE — Friday’s football game was a battle of the Pumas as Bisbee took on Sequoia Pathway from Maricopa. Bisbee dropped their season debut 38-22 to visiting Sequoia Pathway at Warren Ballpark.
The extended break from the game because of the coronavirus pandemic showed for both teams as penalties and turnovers were frequent and hindered Bisbee.
“There were some really good things out there tonight. I thought our guys played hard for four quarters,” Bisbee head coach Brian Vertrees said after the game. “The problem was there were also a lot of really bad things. You can’t turn the ball over like that and expect to win against anybody.”
Bisbee had 14 penalties for 140 yards, six fumbles and eight total turnovers in the loss.
“Our penalties were atrocious,” Vertrees said. “Our tackling was not where it needed to be. We gave that one away with some really sloppy football. The good news is that the bad things are very fixable.”
Bisbee’s penalty troubles started early. Before the first snap the home team was flagged for a false start. Their opening drive ended with a punt. Bisbee’s defense bailed their offense out with a stop on third down and two yards and again on fourth down and two.
Diego Chavez, Bisbee’s starting quarterback, picked up his team’s first 1st down of the game with a four-yard run. The drive stalled with the new set of downs forcing another punt by Geoffery Gribble. Sequoia Pathway muffed the punt and Tyler Schasteen recovered the ball for Bisbee at Sequoia Pathway’s 13-yard line. Chavez connected with Manny Amaya for a 15-yard pass play to give the home team their first of the game and the 2020 season. The point after attempt was missed, however, the home team was ahead 6-0 with 4:02 to play in the quarter. That score remained until the end of the period.
Sequoia Pathway did all the scoring in the second quarter. They found the endzone for the first time with 10:55 to play in the half with a 24-yard pass play. Their two-point attempt was stopped which left the score tied 6-6. Later in the half, a 68-yard run put Sequoia Pathway at Bisbee’s two-yard line. Penalties by both teams kept the Bisbee defense on the field longer than they would have liked and the back and forth movement of the ball resulted in a seven-yard touchdown for Sequoia Pathway with just over three minutes to play in the half.
Bisbee prevented the extra two points but trailed 12-6, which Sequoia Pathway held at halftime.
Momentum carried for Sequoia Pathway after the intermission.
A large kickoff return and a 41-yard run ending in the endzone for Sequoia Pathway gave them an 18-6 lead, after the two-point attempt was incomplete. A fumble with 9:49 to play in the third quarter was recovered by Sequoia Pathway in Bisbee’s end of the field. Sequoia Pathway capitalized on the turnover and extended their lead to 24-6.
Izaiah Stewart added to Sequoia Pathway’s lead with a 65-yard touchdown run. The two-point attempt was incomplete and Sequoia Pathway led 30-6 with 45 seconds left in the quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, Gribble returned the ball 80 yards for his first touchdown of the game. Zergyo Adame, who took over the quarterback position from Chavez, completed the two-point attempt with a sneak up the middle to cut the home team’s deficit to 30-14 with 30 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Gribble had 11 carries for 109 yards.
Bisbee still trailed 30-14 heading into the final quarter. Both teams scored in the latter half of the quarter. Gribble found the back of the endzone on a one-yard run with less than three minutes to play in the game.
Defensively EJ Hernandez and Christian Contreras came up with key tackles and sacks to help keep Bisbee in the game. Contreras finished with eight solo tackles, a sack and fumble recovery. Hernandez had four solo tackles, two tackles for a loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.
Bisbee travels to Globe this Friday with the hope of securing their first win of the season.
“We got to learn a lot about our guys tonight and I think we have something to build on,” Vertrees said. “We have to go back to work on Monday.”
