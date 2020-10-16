BISBEE — The Pumas’ football woes continued Friday night with a 39-14 loss to Morenci High School.
It was a battle on the ground that Morenci won due to a strong performance by LT Morey.
Geoffrey Gribble scored both Puma touchdowns.
Bisbee is now 0-3 on the season.
Check back later or Sunday's print edition for a full wrapup of the game.
