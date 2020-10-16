bzb

Bisbee High School is 0-3 after losing to Morenci 39-14 Friday night.

 Alexis Ramanjulu Herald/Review

BISBEE — The Pumas’ football woes continued Friday night with a 39-14 loss to Morenci High School.

It was a battle on the ground that Morenci won due to a strong performance by LT Morey.

Geoffrey Gribble scored both Puma touchdowns.

Bisbee is now 0-3 on the season.

Check back later or Sunday's print edition for a full wrapup of the game.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments