BISBEE— The Bisbee High School Pumas fell in their first game of the season 38-22 Friday to Sequoia Pathway.

Bisbee’s defense held strong throughout the game but their offense struggled to keep possession.

Geoffrey Gribble lead the Pumas in touchdowns before getting ejected late in the game.

Check Sunday's edition of the Herald/Review for full coverage.

