Bisbee holds on to "The Pick" following lightning delays

BISBEE — “The Pick” is staying in Bisbee as the Pumas defeated the visiting Douglas Bulldogs 36-21, the game ending in the wee hours of Saturday morning following lightning delays.
The Pumas took the lead early in the first quarter and never let it go. Bisbee’s running game carried the team in their first game of the season and was too much for Douglas to handle.
Both teams rallied after a weather delay lasting more than an hour in the second half. They were determined to conclude the game Friday, as the Labor Day holiday made rescheduling difficult.
Senior Hunter Perry led the Pumas with three touchdowns in the win.
This story will be updated. Check back at www.myheraldreview.com or pick up a copy of Sunday’s Herald/Review for full game coverage.