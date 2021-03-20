BISBEE — The Bisbee High School softball team picked up their first win of the season, beating the St. Augustine Catholic Wolves 19-3 Friday in a 2A South regional game.
The Pumas baseball team wasn’t as fortunate however, falling 13-1 to St. Augustine at the Warren Ballpark.
In softball, Bisbee senior Alizah Romo started the game in the pitcher’s circle and picked up the win, going three innings where she was tagged for two runs off four hits while fanning three and walking one. Fellow senior Melissa Villegas pitched the final two innings in relief, giving up one run off no hits while fanning two and walking three.
Romo’s single in the bottom of the second scored Alexia Lopez for the first run of the game giving Bisbee a 1-0 lead.
St. Augustine countered with two runs in the top of the third, taking what would be a short-lived 2-1 lead.
In the bottom half of the inning, Gabby Lopez homered for the second straight game, tying the score at 2-2. Jimena Valdez would later score on a passed ball putting the Pumas ahead 3-2. When the inning was over Bisbee had scored 13 runs and had a commanding 15-2 lead. Valerie Wright and Villegas both had inside the park home runs this inning.
Bisbee tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the fourth increasing its lead to 19-2. St. Augustine scored once in the top of the fifth and Villegas would strike out the final batter of the inning, ending the game by mercy rule.
Bisbee had 10 hits this game. Valdez went 2-4 while Villegas, Wright, Lopez, Romo, Ademina Martinez, Alexia Lopez, Lucy Gonzales, and Naelani Burbon each had one hit. Wright also had 3 RBIs.
Bisbee coach Melissa Wright said after the win her team was a little timid at the start of their first home game of the season, but once they settled down things clicked and they were able to score some runs.
“These girls battled today and I was proud of them,” she said, adding this win will help her team’s confidence get stronger.
“We’ve had our ups and downs,” she added. “These girls are having more fun this year. Today was a good win for these girls."
The Pumas baseball team got off to a rough start in its game, giving up three runs to St. Augustine in the top of the first inning. Bisbee scored its lone run in the bottom half of the inning when Manny Amaya scored making the score 3-1.
St. Augustine would counter with two runs in the second inning, two more in the third, three in the sixth and another three in the seventh for a 13-1 lead.
Junior EJ Hernandez started the game on the mound for Bisbee and took the loss. He was replaced by senior Manny Amaya, who then gave way to freshman David Chapman.
Bisbee had just four hits in the game and stranded eight runners.
“The kids played hard,” Bisbee baseball coach Gilbert Villegas said afterwards. “We’re so young. These kids are learning every time they step onto the field. For most of the game tonight we had an underclassman infield playing tonight. We had three seniors, one junior, two sophomores and four freshmen in the starting lineup tonight."
Bisbee baseball (0-2) and softball (1-1) have two road games this week beginning with a game Tuesday at Tombstone before heading to Benson on Friday.
