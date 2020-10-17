WILLCOX — The Bisbee Pumas got the upper hand in their rivalry rematch with the Willcox Cowboys and the upper hand in the state soccer power rankings after a 3-0 victory at Willcox Thursday afternoon.
The Pumas jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute and never looked back, adding insurance goals just after halftime and in the 63rd minute.
The win gained them a measure of revenge for a 3-2 setback to WIllcox just two days earlier. The Cowboys surged in the power rankings after that win, replacing Bisbee at No. 3 while the Pumas fell to No.7. Thanks to the split, the teams are closer in the rankings, with the Pumas now back up to No. 6 while Willcox is at No. 7.
The Cowboys are actually half a game ahead in the region standings at 5-1 compared to the Pumas 4-1. Willcox has a non-region loss to No. 2 Blue Ridge that affects their power ranking, something they can remedy if they win at No. 8 Camp Verde on Saturday.
Bisbee’s next action will be on Tuesday versus Benson.
