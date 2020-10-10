GLOBE — A Hail Mary prevented the Bisbee Pumas from leaving Globe with their second win of the season. Globe defeated Bisbee 20-14 Friday night.
"The ball actually was going to be an interception but bounced out of the defender's hands and was caught by Globe," Bisbee head coach Brian Vertrees said after the loss.
The Pumas trailed 14-6 with 1:30 left in the game but Manny Amaya caught a touchdown pass from Zergyo Adame to cap a 40-yard drive. Adame secured the two-point conversion on a quarterback sneak to tie the game 14-14.
Tyler Schasteen led Bisbee on the ground all night with 75 yards on the ground on 15 carries.
Friday's loss put the Pumas at 1-1 on the season. They host region rival Morenci for Week Three.
