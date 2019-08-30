Follow live tweets from Bisbee, Buena and Tombstone HS football games here

With all three local high school teams playing at home, the Herald/Review will have reporters on hand to live-tweet each of the games, which all kick off at 7 p.m.
Staff writer Alexis Ramanjulu is tweeting you from Bisbee, where the Pumas take on longtime rival Douglas High School in the "Pick Game."
Senior reporter Dana Cole is in Tombstone to cover the Yellow Jackets vs. San Carlos High School.
Meanwhile, City Editor Andrew Paxton is at Buena High School for the 1-0 Colts' matchup against Sahuaro High School.
Follow their live tweets here: