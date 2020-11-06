PIMA — Bisbee's woes continue. The Pumas lost 41-0 at Pima High School on Friday night.

The loss puts the Pumas at 0-5 on the season, making next Friday's game with Tombstone a battle of winless teams searching for their only win of the season.

Cody Ricketson, EJ Hernandez and Diego Chavez led Bisbee's defensive effort. Chavez led the Pumas on offense with 20 carries for 95 yards.

