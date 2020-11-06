PIMA — Bisbee's woes continue. The Pumas lost 41-0 at Pima High School on Friday night.
The loss puts the Pumas at 0-5 on the season, making next Friday's game with Tombstone a battle of winless teams searching for their only win of the season.
Cody Ricketson, EJ Hernandez and Diego Chavez led Bisbee's defensive effort. Chavez led the Pumas on offense with 20 carries for 95 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.