MORENCI — The Bisbee Pumas baseball and softball teams kicked off its season on Wednesday falling to the Morenci Wildcats 17-1 and 14-3, respectively.
In the baseball game, Bisbee scored its lone run in the top half of the first, taking a short-lived 1-0 lead. Morenci responded with six runs in the bottom half of the first before adding three more in the second for a 9-1 lead.
Senior Zergyo Adame started the game on the mound for the Pumas and lasted 1 2/3 innings before being replaced by sophomore David Zamuido. Freshman Jose Mendez replaced Zamudio a few innings later, closing out the game.
Luis Morales, EJ Hernandez and Manny Amaya each had one hit on Wednesday. That’s all the offense the Pumas could muster.
Bisbee first-year coach Gilbert “Beto” Villegas said while it may look as if it was a rough opener for his team the score doesn’t really reflect how well he felt the kids played.
“I actually saw a lot of good things today especially from the freshmen who were playing on the big field for the first time, they really stepped it up,” the coach said. “As nervous as they were I think they played very well under the circumstances while playing with more mature players. Their energy level was very high. You could tell immediately after the game was over they had gained some confidence. I actually came out of this game pretty happy because i saw some potential in some of my players.”
The coach said all 16 players on his roster played Wednesday. His starting nine consisted of three seniors, one junior, three sophomores and two freshmen.
In the softball game, Bisbee coach Melissa Wright states her starting pitcher, senior, Jenitzia Valenzuela started off strong holding the Wildcats to five runs, but coming from a long break due to the pandemic, she got tired and senior Melissa Villegas, was brought in as the relief pitcher.
“Our biggest highlight was in the last inning, sophomore Gabby Lopez hit a solo homerun to end the game with a positive attitude,” the coach said. “The girls played well and most of all they had fun. To see them smile while being back on the diamond was priceless. We lost 14-3 but the girls were not discouraged and are determined to work hard as we go forward with our season.”
Bisbee softball returns to the field Friday hosting St. Augustine in a 4 p.m. game at Bisbee High School. The baseball team has a 6 p.m. game at the Warren Ballpark against St. Augustine.
