BISBEE — The Pumas rebounded from their Tuesday night loss to Morenci with a 3-1 win over visiting Tombstone Yellow Jackets, Thursday night.
The win put Bisbee at 2-1 on the season and dropped Tombstone to 2-2.
The Pumas scored the first point of the match, but the Yellow Jackets scored the next to tie the game. Bisbee scored six of the next seven points to take a 7-2 advantage. Tombstone scored twice more but mistakes allowed Bisbee to take an 11-4 advantage. An ace for the Pumas out of a break put the home team ahead 12-4. The Yellow Jackets scored the next four points to pull within four points of the Pumas, 12-8. Bisbee rallied and bumped its lead back to six, 17-11. Back-to-back aces by Rachel Bonilla pulled Tombstone within four, 17-13. Bisbee was able to close out the set 25-17 with timely blocks and multiple mistakes by the Yellow Jackets.
The teams were more evenly matched to start the second set. Serving errors by both teams caused an exchange of points and kept the score tied in the early stages. Bisbee pulled ahead and a pair of aces by Yasmin Morales gave Bisbee a 6-3 advantage. Tombstone rallied to pull within one of Bisbee, 7-6, however Bisbee strung together six points to take a 13-7 lead. A timeout recharged the Yellow Jackets as they scored the next three points out of the break to make the score, 13-10. Bisbee pushed ahead 21-14 before Tombstone began to chip into the home team’s lead. Morales tipped a floater at the middle of the net to give her team the 25-19 second set win.
The third set started like the second one. Both teams exchanged points until Tombstone pulled ahead 5-3. Bisbee tied the game 5-5 and once again a see-saw of points occurred. Tombstone capitalized on mistakes by Bisbee to take the lead and a pair of aces by Abygail Romero gave Tombstone a 14-10 lead. A block by Morales and Gabby Lopez pulled the Pumas within one, 16-15. With the score tied 20-20, Tombstone scored the final five points to stay alive in the match and win the third set 25-20.
Bisbee head coach Joni Giacomino said poor serving hurt her team and that it was evident it was an off night because the Pumas have been more consistent with their serves.
The fourth and final set was as competitive and neck-and-neck as the third set. Bisbee was ahead 24-16 but Tombstone rallied to pull within four. Giacomino called a timeout to halt the momentum, which worked as Val Wright knocked down the final shot of the match. The Pumas won the fourth set by a score of 25-20.
