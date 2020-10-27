BISBEE — The Bisbee High School volleyball team snapped a three-game losing streak Tuesday night against Willcox High School.
The Pumas swept the visiting Cowgirls 3-0 with scores of 25-20, 25-11 and 25-16. Bisbee had a strong start in the match and overcame minor hiccups in the third set to seal its sixth win of the season.
Strong serving propelled the Pumas to victory in the first two sets. They had 13 aces in Tuesday’s win. Val Wright served an ace to give Bisbee a 2-0 lead early in the set. The Pumas pushed their lead to 4-1. Willcox started to chip away at Bisbee’s lead. A big block by the Willcox front line made it a 6-4 game in favor of the home team. A tip at the front of the net by the Cowgirls tied the game 6-6. Strong serving, including back-to-back aces by Gabby Lopez, made the score 12-7. Jimena Valdez knocked down four aces in a row to give the Pumas a 18-8 advantage. Bisbee mistakes late in the set allowed Willcox to make its way back into the game. A misshit by the Cowgirls gave the Pumas the first set by a score of 25-20.
Bisbee’s dominance continued in the second set. The Pumas leapt out to a 3-0 lead before Willcox got on the board. The Cowgirls pulled within one, 3-2, before the Pumas strung together a series of points with Audelissia Arreola serving. An ace by Arreola made the score 8-2. More mistakes by Willcox allowed Bisbee to build its lead to seven points, 11-4. Another ace by Bisbee, this time by Yasmin Morales, gave Bisbee the 13-4 advantage. Lopez secured the second set win with an outside hit that found the floor to make the score 25-11.
Roles reversed in the third set as Willcox took the lead 4-2. Bisbee’s two points came from Willcox serving errors. Arreola tipped the ball over, which couldn’t be returned, to secure the 25-16 set win and the straight-set victory for Bisbee.
Tuesday’s win puts the Pumas at 6-6 overall. Bisbee travels to Morenci on Thursday before closing out the regular season at home against Valley Union on Tuesday.
Willcox drops to 2-11 overall and hosts Tombstone on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.