BISBEE — The Bisbee Lady Puma volleyball team beat Desert Christian in three games Tuesday night in their season opener.
Bisbee won with the scores: 25-17, 25-22 and 25-21.
“The girl played a great opening match with good communication and coverage,” head coach Joni Giacomino
Stats:
Val Wright had some outstanding sets and saves as well as 10 assists, three kills and one ace.
Audelissia Arreola had 5 aces, 1 kill and 1 assist.
Yasmine Morales had 4 kills, 6 aces, 2 blocks. Here serving was outstanding and she had great coverage
Gabby Lopez had 13 kills, 8 assists and 2 blocks. She had some great net play
Jimena Valdez had 3 kills and 2 assists. She also had great coverage and.
Lexi Lopez had 2 kills, 1 block and 1 assist. She had an overall outstanding game coving and digging well.
Bisbee is back on the court on Tuesday when they host Morenci.
