BISBEE — Lowell Middle School softball are conference champions.
The Jaguars defeated Benson 10-7 to finish the 2019 season with an undefeated record and the Cochise Athletic Conference title.
Lowell lead the entire game and Maya Arias was the winning pitcher.
“Defense was strong and our bats were clutch when we needed them,” coach Melissa Wright said. “These young girls had an outstanding undefeated season.”
Lowell defeated St. David on Thursday to advance to Friday’s final.
Benson had been the defending champions and undefeated before Lowell beat them on Tuesday in the regular season finale.
— Submitted by Melissa Wright