TUCSON — Bisbee, Buena and Tombstone’s female wrestlers competed for, and several earned, spots at the state tournament Saturday at Flowing Wells High School.
This is the second year the Arizona Interscholastic Association held an all-girls sectional and state tournament, which will be held in two weeks in Prescott Valley. First- and second-place winners in each weight class at Saturday’s sectional earned a spot in the state tournament.
Colts’ Senior Gabriela Burgos, at 185 pounds, qualified for state last year, but was unable to compete due to injury. This year, Burgos was determined to see her hard work equate to a trip to state. She wasted no time reaching the sectional finals before falling in the finals to place second and secure another trip to state. Tombstone’s Jasmine Jacquay won all three of her matches by fall over girls from Rincon, Pueblo and then defeated Burgos from Buena in the championship. She heads to Prescott with a 12-1 record.
Shadowing Buena’s team captain, freshman Roxanna Martinez, at 160, showed her determination and finished in second place to earn a spot at state.
Like their fellow Cochise County schools, the Bisbee girls had success, too.
“We brought two and brought two champions home,” said Bisbee girls coach Mike Chavez said, referring to the number of wrestlers his team brought to the sectional tournament and how many will move on to compete at state.
At 118, freshman Adacelli Noriega was 3-0 on the day for her first-place finish. She is the only undefeated — at 17-0 — 118-pound class wrestler heading to the state tournament. Senior Danessa Serrano also finished first at sectionals, in the 160-pound weight class, to make her second appearance at the state tournament.
Finishing third for Buena were Olivia Butler, at 110, and Katie Ziss, at 145. At 125, Lyla Pacheco earned fourth place.
The AIA girls state tournament starts Feb. 14 and concludes Feb. 15 in Prescott Valley.