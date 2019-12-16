DOUGLAS — More than 20 teams from throughout Arizona and parts of El Paso, Texas, were in Douglas this past weekend to compete in the 40th annual Tim Brown Wrestling Invitational.
First-time participant Arizona Lutheran, out of Phoenix, ended up winning the tournament, finishing with 643 points. Peoria High School, another first-time participant, came in second with 637 points. Willcox was third with 566 points, Benson fourth with 486 and Buena fifth with 469 points.
More than 450 matches were wrestled over the two-day tournament, which began on Friday with five rounds in each of the 14 classes being wrestled.
On Saturday, the wrestlers moved into a tournament format, where from one to six matches were wrestled, depending on how far each wrestler advanced.
BisbeeThe Pumas finished ninth of 22 teams at the Tim Brown Invitational with 10 wrestlers. Three of them earned medals. Christian Contreras and Victor Ramos earned second-place medals while Jamie Martinez finished in sixth place.
“The kids did an amazing job over the two days,” head coach Rich Chavez said. “We came away with valuable experiences.”
Bisbee is back on the mat this weekend when they travel to Willcox.
TombstoneClay Franklin, at 126 pounds, Aian Greenlee, at 152, and Ferris Mueller, at 285, were the highest Tombstone finishers. They all received sixth-place medals.