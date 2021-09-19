PHOENIX —The Willcox Cowboys traveled to Phoenix on Friday, Sept. 17, to take on the Valley Lutheran Flames of the 2A Verde Region, topping the Flames 36-6 victory to improve to 4-0.

Scores per quarter had the Cowboys leading 7-0 at the end of the first, 27-0 at the end of the half, 33-0 at the end of the third, and finishing the game with a 36-6 victory.

Game statistics were not available at press time. A full report will appear in Wednesday’s Herald/Review.

Willcox will be back in Phoenix to take on the North Pointe Prep Falcons of the 2A Verde Region on Friday, Sept. 24.

The Cowboys have outscored their opponents 158-20.

