Willcox tops Valley Lutheran to remain unbeaten By Linda Lamb Special to the Herald/Review Bruce Whetten Author email Sep 19, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.77 Per Week CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER ALERTS • LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. PHOENIX —The Willcox Cowboys traveled to Phoenix on Friday, Sept. 17, to take on the Valley Lutheran Flames of the 2A Verde Region, topping the Flames 36-6 victory to improve to 4-0.Scores per quarter had the Cowboys leading 7-0 at the end of the first, 27-0 at the end of the half, 33-0 at the end of the third, and finishing the game with a 36-6 victory.Game statistics were not available at press time. A full report will appear in Wednesday’s Herald/Review.Willcox will be back in Phoenix to take on the North Pointe Prep Falcons of the 2A Verde Region on Friday, Sept. 24.The Cowboys have outscored their opponents 158-20. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Victory Valley Phoenix Sport Opponent Statistics Falcon Prep Report Bruce Whetten Douglas Dispatch Author email Follow Bruce Whetten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Sierra Vista Herald 5 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Lengthy investigation of former Douglas cop shows association with drug dealers Douglas man arrested in drive-by shooting incident Bond denied as details emerge in Sunizona double homicide case Forest "Duke" Spangler, 76 Friday football recap: Benson wins on homecoming night; Willcox remains unbeaten Injury-riddled Valley Union spanked by San Manuel Sky Island Tour: Cycling for mental health Victims identified as investigators continue searching murder suspect's property Annie Mihelich Henry, 98 Audit findings to be presented Sept. 24, Fann says
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.