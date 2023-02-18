Bisbee's Noriega wins state championship Feb 18, 2023 Feb 18, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dino Noriega, father of Bisbee High School wrestler senior Adacelli Noriega has informed the Herald/Review that Adacelli won the state championship in her respective weight class Saturday.Noriega 35-0 on the season, beat Sophia Gilbert of Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro 6-0 for the state championship.More on Noriega's amazing achievement will be forthcoming.Congratulations Adacelli!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Sports Government Departments And Ministries Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular County Attorney McIntyre pleads guilty to DUI; will serve day in county jail Supervisors move to transfer election duties to county recorder Cochise County public defender quits, again leaving office without leader County attorney to be arraigned in Sierra Vista Justice Court Bill would cut back on local zoning laws around state Douglas Elks Lodge receives special donation from longtime member Public invited to Camp Naco open house County elections director's resignation now official Bisbee couple share life's highs and lows Cochise County sending 28 wrestlers to state Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Most Popular County Attorney McIntyre pleads guilty to DUI; will serve day in county jail Supervisors move to transfer election duties to county recorder Cochise County public defender quits, again leaving office without leader County attorney to be arraigned in Sierra Vista Justice Court Bill would cut back on local zoning laws around state Douglas Elks Lodge receives special donation from longtime member Public invited to Camp Naco open house County elections director's resignation now official Bisbee couple share life's highs and lows Cochise County sending 28 wrestlers to state COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
