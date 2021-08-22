ELFRIDA — The Valley Union Blue Devils took advantage of having the only high school football game in Cochise County Friday night, showing that this year’s team is going to be much improved from last season’s one-win team, coming away with an impressive 28-8 thumping of the Kearny Ray Bearcats.
The Blue Devils, sporting their new uniforms thanks to a generous donation from the American Legion Riders of both Douglas and Sierra Vista, scored on the ground as well as through the air.
Ray was playing its first game in more than a year, not playing last year due to COVID-19.
Quarterback Jace Mitchell, who transferred to Valley Union from Tombstone, ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, leading the Blue Devils.
Mitchell scored on a 60-yard run five plays into the game and followed that up with a 14-yard run on the second series of the game. Successful 2-point conversion runs by JJ Valenzuela and Kolby Gilbreth gave Valley Union a 16-0 lead less than nine minutes into the game. The second touchdown was set up by a blocked punt by Travis Morin, who transferred to VU from Tucson Sabino.
Faced with a fourth-and-goal midway through the third quarter, Mitchell fired a 14-yard touchdown pass to Kohan Evans, increasing Valley Union’s lead to 22-0. Gilbreth closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 24-yard TD run, giving Valley Union a 28-0 lead.
Ray’s lone points of the night came late in the game when a blocked Blue Devils punt was recovered in the end zone and the 2-point conversion attempt was successful,.
Mitchell said he was really nervous at first but coming out and playing with his teammates was great.
“One of the best experiences of my life,” he said. “We really fought. We came out the first quarter and put up 16 points, kept at it and got our first win.”
Mitchell is following in the footsteps of his dad, Jesse, and grandfather, Scott, in quarterbacking the Blue Devils. The senior QB said both of them sat down with him and gave him some tips.
“We are going to go far this year,” Mitchell said. “If we continue to fight like we did today, we will go far.”
“I’m glad it’s over,” VU coach Brandon Gilbreth said. “Lots of mistakes; lots of stuff we need to work on. The kids fought like crazy and that’s what we wanted to see.”
Gilbreth said several days ago he and his staff decided to have Mitchell go under center instead of working out of the shotgun as they have in the past.
“Jace learned that in basically one day,” he said. “Our backs picked up the different steps. I was really hesitant but the other coaches pushed me and it was pretty impressive to do that in two days.”
Gilbreth announced after the game his son, Kolby, injured his leg, and he’s hoping it doesn’t impact him the way it did last season when he missed a majority of the season.
“I think our defense stood out tonight more than our offense,” Gilbreth said. “I’m just happy we got the win.”
Stats for the game were not available from the Valley Union coaches at press time.
Up next for the 1-0 Blue Devils is an eight-hour drive north to Bullhead City where they will face Mohave Accelerated, which defeated Bagdad 60-42 Friday in its season opener. The Blue Devils will leave Thursday morning, play Friday, Aug. 27, and return home Saturday.
