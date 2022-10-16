The Valley Union Blue Devils ended their season Friday, falling to the Duncan Wildkats 54-12 in Duncan.
Valley Union ends the season 1-7 overall, 1-5 in the 1A South Region.
Duncan scored on a 40-yard TD pass and a 70-yard punt return in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead.
The Blue Devils got on the board in the second quarter when Kohan Evans completed a 20-yard TD pass to Elijah Riesgo. Valley Union came up short on the 2-point conversion and trailed 14-6.
Duncan responded with TD runs of 55 and 8 yards and converted both 2-point conversion attempts, taking a 30-6 lead at the half.
Three more scores in the third and fourth quarters increased the Wildcats’ lead to 54-6.
Valley Union concluded the scoring on an Evans 16-yard TD run.
Evans completed 8 of 15 passes for 165 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also led the team in rushing with 17 carries for 61 yards and a score. Dylan Mitchell and Cody Pena each had seven carries for 35 and 27 yards, respectively.
Mitchell had five receptions for 88 yards, Steven Delacruz two for 57 and Riesgo one for 20 and a score.
Defensively, Jason Noble had three solo tackles, three assisted tackles and two sacks for the Blue Devils. Mitchell had three solo tackles and four assisted tackles. Evans had four solo tackles and four assisted tackles. Delacruz had three solo tackles and six assisted tackles. Angel Capron six solo tackles and two assisted tackles and Marshall Larson six solo tackles, three assisted tackles and a sack.
