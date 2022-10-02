It took six games, but the Valley Union Blue Devils finally gave first-year head coach Skylar Hill his first win, blasting the Fort Thomas Apaches 56-6 in Fort Thomas Friday.

Cody Pena had Valley Union’s first score of the night, plowing his way into the end zone from 6 yards out, giving the Blue Devils a 6-0 lead.

