It took six games, but the Valley Union Blue Devils finally gave first-year head coach Skylar Hill his first win, blasting the Fort Thomas Apaches 56-6 in Fort Thomas Friday.
Cody Pena had Valley Union’s first score of the night, plowing his way into the end zone from 6 yards out, giving the Blue Devils a 6-0 lead.
Later in the quarter quarterback Kohan Evans scored from a yard out. He also ran in the 2-point conversion for a 14-0 lead.
In the second quarter the Blue Devils went on a 20-6 run as Evans had a 14-yard TD pass to Elijah Riesgo; Will Smith had a 7-yard fumble recovery for a score; and Evans and Dylan Mitchell teamed up for a 35-yard TD pass and a 34-6 lead at the half.
Evans had a 2-yard TD run in the third quarter and also connected with Myles Richardson for a 9-yard TD pass, making the score 48-6.
Pena’s 43-yard TD run in the fourth quarter was the final score of the game.
Evans finished the night 12 of 15 in passing for 186 yards and three TDs. He also had 12 carries for 81 yards and two scores. Pena had 14 carries for 132 yards and two TDs, Mitchell four carries for 38 yards and seven receptions for 118 yards and a score. Steven DeLaCruz had two for 38, Riesgo one for 14 and a TD and Richardson two for 16 yards and a TD.
Valley Union, 1-6 overall, 1-4 in the 1A South Region play, is off this week before concluding its regular season Friday, Oct. 14, at Duncan.
