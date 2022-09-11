The Valley Union Blue Devils scored their first points of the season Friday in a 24-16 loss to the Sells Baboquivari Warriors in Sells.
Going into the game the Blue Devils had been outscored 138-0 in its first three games.
Valley Union struck first Friday when Myles Richardson ran the opening kickoff back 95-yards for a touchdown. A penalty against the Blue Devils nullified the TD, however, taking what would have been the first points of the season off the board.
Somewhat deflated by the call, Valley Union’s defense allowed the Warriors to score back-to-back touchdowns and convert both 2-point conversions for a 16-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter Kohan Evans scores for Valley Union on a 14-yard TD run. His successful 2-point conversion made it16-8.
Evans connected with Elijah Riesgo on a 7-yard TD pass in the second half. Evans completed the conversion, cutting the Warriors’ lead to 24-16.
Evans finished with 22 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown. He completed 9 of 12 pass attempts for 123 yards with a TD.
Dylan Mitchell had seven carries for 32 yards and five receptions for 92 yards. Steven Delacruz had two receptions for 18 yards. Riesgo had one catch for seven yards.
Defensively, Evans had 10 tackles and an interception. Delacruz had nine tackles, Mitchell eight tackles and Jason Noble registered six tackles and a sack.
Valley Union, (0-4) is home Friday, Sept. 16, taking on San Manuel (3-1) on homecoming night. San Manuel, whose lone loss was to Heber Mogollon, shut out Mohave Accelerated 48-0 Friday night.
