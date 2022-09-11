Purchase Access

The Valley Union Blue Devils scored their first points of the season Friday in a 24-16 loss to the Sells Baboquivari Warriors in Sells.

Going into the game the Blue Devils had been outscored 138-0 in its first three games.

