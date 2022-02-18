ELFRIDA - Now that Angel "Dusty" Vasquez has a full season under his belt as head baseball coach at Valley Union, he is approaching the upcoming season with a different mindset.
Vasquez is beginning his third year as head coach of Valley Union’s baseball team. He was hired in 2019 but before the Blue Devils could take the field COVID-19 canceled the season.
“We practiced a good three weeks before COVID closed everything,” Vasquez said. “We had one game rained out, then the season was canceled.”
Vasquez is a 2001 VUHS graduate and played baseball under Calvin King and Scott Mitchell when he was in school.
“This will be my third year as head coach; fourth year overall with the program,” he said. “Also coaching with me again this year is Jesse Mitchell, who graduated from Valley Union, and Matt Riesgo, Valley Union wrestling coach.”
Vasquez said being able to play a full season last year was a blast.
“We felt cheated the year before, having not played a single game,” the coach said.
Valley Union struggled last year, finishing fifth in the 1A South Region going 4-11 overall, 2-3 in region play.
The Blue Devils did have one major highlight. In March, Jace Mitchell hurled a no-hitter, becoming the first pitcher in Cochise County last year to do that.
Mitchell is one of several returners this year. Joining him will be senior catcher JJ Valenzuela; junior pitcher/infielder Lairus Two Moons; junior first baseman Angel Vasquez (Dusty’s son); junior outfielder Andre Garcia; sophomore infielder Elijah Riesgo; sophomore infielder/pitcher Jason Noble; and sophomore outfielder Luis Enriquez.
“We have two players from last year, senior Travis Morin and sophomore Luis Enriquez, who are both still recovering from knee injuries from football this year,” Vasquez said. “We are not sure if they will be back for the season yet. We are excited about some freshmen that are coming up this year. Dylan Mitchell and Steven DeLaCruz are going to help our team out a lot, right out of the gate. We also have sophomore Landon Glenn, who didn’t play last year.”
Vasquez said being a small school that “shares” athletes make it tough to have any kind of offseason conditioning program
“Most of these baseball players are also involved with football, basketball, wrestling and other school/community activities, so as a team we didn’t get to train together during the offseason,” he said.
“I would love to work on baseball year-round. But I believe it benefits these boys going from sport to sport during the year. One of the main things they gain is that camaraderie and teamwork. It started this year with football. They did well and even made it to the state playoffs. Hopefully, we can take that mentality and transfer it over to our upcoming baseball season.”
Looking at the 1A South Region, Vasquez feels the team will be in the mix.
“St. David, who won the 1A state championship last year, will be tough again,” the coach said. “Duncan is well coached and should do well. As far as the other teams in our conference, it will be interesting to see how everyone does with the players they lost due to graduation.”
While the majority of Cochise County open the season this week, the Blue Devils will wait until March 10-11 when they will compete in the Bisbee Baseball Spring Tournament.
“I cannot wait to kick off our season,” Vasquez said. “Towards the end of last year, these guys were playing well as a team, believing in each other and giving 100%. If we start out the season like we finished last year, we should do well.”
