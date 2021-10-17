Blue Devils qualify for state despite loss to Duncan on Senior Night

ELFRIDA — The Valley Union Blue Devils are headed back to the 1A state football playoffs.
After losing to the Duncan Wildkats 30-12 on Senior Night Friday in Elfrida, the chances of making the postseason playoffs looked somewhat bleak.
But when the 1A state playoff brackets were announced Saturday Valley Union, 4-4 overall, 2-3 in 1A South Region play, learned its strength of schedule was enough to land it the second-to-last playoff spot as the 11th seed.
The Blue Devils will face sixth-seed Hayden Friday in Hayden at 7 p.m.
“We’re elated,” Valley Union coach Brandon Gilbreth said. “My wife just called me weird because I have been jumping up and down for the past 30 minutes. I’m so thrilled for these kids. I can’t believe it.”
It’s been three years since Valley Union was in the state playoffs. In 2017 Valley Union fell to Kearney Ray 50-0 in the first round.
Heber Mogollon landed the No. 1 seed in the state tournament. St. David is the No. 2 seed, Williams the No. 3 seed and Mohave Accelerated the No. 4 seed.
First-round games Friday have Salome at Colorado City El Capitan, Tempe Prep at San Manuel and Chandlere Lincoln Prep at Bagdad. Duncan, which many thought would leapfrog Valley Union, did not make it in.
Friday’s regular-season finale was marred by turnovers beginning with the opening kickoff. Valley Union kicked off to Duncan, which mishandled the ball, allowing the Blue Devils’ Steven De La Cruz to recover it.
Valley Union held onto the ball for 11 plays, advancing to the Duncan 12 before turning it over on downs, being stopped on fourth-and-7.
Duncan had the ball for six plays on the following possession before Jace Mitchell’s interception ended the drive.
Valley Union fumbled the ball back to Duncan on the ensuing possession.
One play into the second quarter, JJ Valenzuela intercepted a Wildkat pass.
Pinned deep in their territory, the Blue Devils again fumbled. Duncan was there for the recovery in the end zone, taking a 6-0 lead following a failed 2-point conversion.
The next time Duncan had the ball the Wildkats threw their third interception of the half. One play later VU quarterback Kohan Evans connected with Kolby Gilbreth for a 65-yard TD pass. The failed 2-point conversion put the halftime score at 6-6.
At halftime, VU seniors Mitchell, Valenzuela, Jonathan Guzman, Travis Moran and longtime manager Curtis Ochoa were honored along with their parents.
When the second half began the Blue Devils fumbled the ball back to Duncan on the opening snap. Two plays later the Wildkats scored and converted the 2-point conversion for a 14-6 lead.
Mitchell ran the ensuing kickoff back 80 yards, setting up Valley Union with a first-and-10 at Duncan’s 10. Next play, Gilbreth scampered into the end zone for his second TD of the night. The 2-point conversion failed and Duncan led 14-12.
Two more Blue Devil turnovers in the fourth quarter both resulted in scores for the Wildkats, who took a 30-12 lead.
“It’s hard to win when you turn the ball over six times,” Davis said.
Mitchell had 55 yards rushing, 102 kickoff return yards, 11 tackles and two interceptions; Kolby Gilbreth had 36 yards rushing, 65 yards receiving and two TDs; Evans had 44 rushing, 85 passing; and Valenzuela had 22 yards receiving.
“Hayden is going to be a tough opponent,” Davis said. “We’re going to have to be ready.”
