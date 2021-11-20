PHOENIX - The Benson Bobcat’s, Cochise County’s last football team to be playing in the postseason playoffs, saw their season come to an end Saturday with a 20-7 loss to the Arizona Lutheran Academy Coyotes in the 2A state semifinals.
ALA advances to the state finals where it will face the winner of Saturday’s second game between top seed Parker and fourth seed Morenci.
Benson’s defense did a good job of stopping ALA in the first quarter of the semifinal game as Brok Determan and Angel Rigney each had interceptions on back to back drives by the Coyotes.
The second interception was nullified by a penalty however, something that dogged the Bobcats the entire game.
Devin Bowling's 8-yard TD run later in the second quarter broke a scoreless tie and Wyatt Wilharm’s extra point gave the Bobcats a 7-0 lead.
On the ensuing drive ALA drove from its own 40 down to Benson’s 1-yard line where the Bobcat defense held on a fourth and goal from the 1 keeping the Coyotes out of the endzone and preserving their 7-0 lead.
Three Benson penalties on ALA’s second drive of the second half allowed the Coyotes to maintain possession of the ball, and eventually scoring. ALA’s attempt at a 2-point conversion was stopped and Benson clung to a 7-6 lead after three quarters of play.
The Coyotes scored on a 25-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter and again failed on the 2-point conversion taking a 12-7 lead. The Bobcats had a 15-yard personal foul penalty as well as an offsides call against them this drive that allowed ALA to maintain possession of the ball.
The Coyotes sealed the game scoring with 3:29 remaining and this time converting the 2-point conversion taking a 20-7 lead.
Benson, champions of the San Pedro Region, end the year 9-3 overall, counting playoffs, 4-1 in region play.
