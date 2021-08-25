BENSON — The excitement of Benson football is in the air as the Bobcats prepare for their season.
The Bobcats are coming off a nearly-perfect 2020 season as they won the 2A San Pedro regional title, going 6-0, and finished as the 2A state runners-up with a final season record of 9-1.
“Once you’ve been to the state championship, what are you going to do to get back there?” asked Benson coach Chris Determan, now in his 19th year with the Bobcats.
That’s the focus for this year’s Bobcats squad — earning their way back to the 2A state championship game, but this time they plan to see a different outcome on the scoreboard.
One of the Bobcats’ strengths this season is the number of upper-class athletes on their squad. Benson will be fielding 13 seniors, unlike last season when they had no seniors on the roster. Adding to the ‘Cats roster are 15 juniors, 11 sophomores and 13 freshmen.
“One of our major strengths this season is that we have everyone back from last season,” Determan said. “With no seniors on our team last year, we relied on our juniors for leadership — and as juniors they definitely did a good job.”
Working together is a given for the Bobcats. Whether it’s on offense or defense, they play as a team.
“Everyone buys into what we’re doing, and they play hard. Team is about the team, not the individual,” Determan said.
Determan will be assisted by Pete Tamez, who works with receivers and is the junior varsity coach; Chris Taylor, the defensive coordinator; Ryan Taylor, receivers and running backs; Taylor Finch, linemen and receivers; and Alex Montijo, offensive and defensive linemen.
Assistant coach Chris Taylor is not only excited for the season, but for the dynamics he sees in the program.
“This year we had all of our players come back,” Taylor said. “This is really a unique experience that doesn’t happen often. Our players are a special group who are very positive, hard-working athletes. They don’t want to be average, they want to be the best.”
Varsity captains are seniors Jace Barney, Devin Bowling, Brok Determan (son of the coach), Ryan Francione and Tristan Martinez.
The senior captains are ready and eager to compete.
“I’m excited to have a full season this year,” Brok Determan said. “Last year we only had six regular season games, but this year we have a full schedule. This is my senior year and my last one with my friends I’ve been playing football with since we were about 5 years old.
“I’m looking forward to playing one more year with them.”
Francione is looking forward to everything the football season will bring.
“It’s the little things that I’m excited for this season,” Francione said. “The early morning films, the bus rides home from games, hanging out with my friends — those are some of the things I’ll always remember. I’ve been playing with some of these guys since I was 5 years old. Football is fun, but it’s the guys that I’ve been playing football with most of my life that made me fall in love with the game.”
Martinez believes his teammates are ready for competition.
“We did great last year, and we’re hoping to be even better this year,” he said. “We’re definitely coming together as a team; we never give up. Everyone who knows us knows how hard we play. No matter how many times they knock us down, we’ll always get up with the same amount of energy or even more.”
Barney looks to the positive qualities he sees in his teammates.
“Most of us have played varsity since our freshman year,” Barney said. “We have a lot of experience on our team. We’re a fast team, we have a lot of speed.”
As the players and their coaches work to refine their offensive and defense plays before the start of the 2021 season, everyone understands it’s about working together for a “team” outcome.
“There’s not just one player that we base everything on — we play as a team,” Chris Determan said.
