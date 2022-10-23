BENSON — The Benson Bobcats came into their homecoming game with hopes of improving their postseason playoff hopes, but the Safford Bulldogs stopped Benson in its tracks by handing them a tough 42-14 loss on October 21.

In the 3A South section the Bobcats drop to 1-3, Safford improves to 2-2 and are fourth in the section.

