BENSON — The Benson Bobcats came into their homecoming game with hopes of improving their postseason playoff hopes, but the Safford Bulldogs stopped Benson in its tracks by handing them a tough 42-14 loss on October 21.
In the 3A South section the Bobcats drop to 1-3, Safford improves to 2-2 and are fourth in the section.
Benson was coming off a win against 3A Metro East Phoenix Christian, despite losing their starting quarterback Dalton Crocket to injury. Dalton did not suit up for the Safford game, he paced the sidelines without a visible brace.
Sophomore Trent Manzo started at QB for the Bobcats, however, just three plays into the game, Manzo was injured as he rolled to the right on a keeper. The type of injury was unclear, but a helmet-to-helmet collision was visible on tape replay.
Freshman Brax Cluff took over at quarterback for the remainder of the game.
The Bobcats kicked away after four downs in their first possession. Safford scored on the kick return and got the extra point to get on the scoreboard 7-0 with 10:10 remaining in the first quarter.
Safford scored again at 6:42 in the first quarter on a series of runs, got the extra point, the score was 14-0.
By the end of the first, the Bulldogs put it away, scoring again on 50-yard pass play, beginning the second up 21-0.
Safford scored again with 10:30 to go in the half on a 30-yard pass play, Benson down 28-0.
They scored again in the quarter, made the score 35-0, then 42-0 with a minute before the half.
The Bobcats managed to score in the final quarter. Colton Tyra scored on a short 2-yard run, then a two-point conversion made it 42-8 with 9:31 left in the game. Then Ayden Finch caught a pass for a final Bobcat touchdown.
Benson faces the Sabino Sabercats in Tucson on October 28, at 7 p.m. The Sabercats are third in the 3A South section at 2-2, and 6-3 overall.
