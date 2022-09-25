BENSON − The Benson Bobcats are now 4-2 after soundly defeating the Tucson Palo Verde Titans 62-20 at home on Sept. 23.
Coming off a 59-0 loss to Tucson Pusch Ridge Academy, but not showing it, the Bobcats put on an efficient passing and rushing game. Their line gave quarterback Dalton Crocket time, and his ability to work out of the pocket made him a threat all night.
Defensively, Benson held the Titans back all night, penetrating for losses, causing fumbles, and disrupting Palo Verde’s offense.
The Bobcats struck immediately on the kickoff, with 11:42 in the first quarter Ayden Finch scored on a 99-yard return. The missed extra point gave Benson a 6-0 lead.
After forcing the Titans to punt on their first possession, the Bobcats started from the Titans’ 35-yard line and ended the drive on a pass play from 9 yards out, Crocket connecting with Ayden Finch for the score. The extra point kick was blocked and the score was 12-0.
Just two plays into the next Titans possession Crocket intercepted a pass and put Benson on the Palo Verde 27-yard line.
A Crocket to Kohen Frost pass with 4:07 left in the first quarter scored for Benson. Dalton’s 2-point conversion was good, making the score 20-0.
Titans got into the game, scoring with 3:03 left in the quarter on a pass play. Their 2-point conversion failed and the score was 20-6.
Finch and Crocket connected on a 40-yard pass play for a touchdown, the two-point conversion failed, and with 2:22 left in the first it was 26-6.
Two minutes later Benson put the game away with a 23-yard Colton Tyra rush through the center of the Titans defense. Crocket scored the two-point conversion on a keeper and with 14 seconds left in the first quarter it was 34-6.
Tyra scored with 9:14 left in the half. Manzo caught a pass for the two-point conversion and it was 42-6.
Tyra scored next for the Bobcats, and Dawson Judd kicked the extra point for a 49-6 lead before halftime.
In the second half Palo Verde scored on a fake kick with 7:16 left in the third. The Titans’ two-point conversion was good, making the score 49-14.
Tyra, having a great night, scored again for Benson on a screen pass from 43 yards out. Judd’s kick was good, and the Bobcats led 56-14.
The Titans scored again, but Benson’s Nathan Beeman stripped the ball to kill the two-point attempt, making the score 56-20.
Brax Cluff took over at quarterback and drove the Bobcats on their final scoring drive, which ended on a touchdown ru by Flint Davis.
Benson coach Dustin Cluff, Brax’s dad, spoke about coming off a loss and refocusing his team on this game.
“It’s personal, it’s all about what you do as an individual,” he said.
“The team is 11 guys, 11 individuals that are coming out there, that are doing their job, fulfilling their responsibilities and playing for each other.
“We watch film, and you focus on what you did wrong, you know, and devise a plan on how you get better, so we took it to an individual basis, making sure that practice this week focused on getting better offensively, defensively, and on special teams.”
The Bobcats take a week off before traveling to Thatcher to face the 3A South Region Eagles on Oct. 7.
