BENSON − The Benson Bobcats are now 4-2 after soundly defeating the Tucson Palo Verde Titans 62-20 at home on Sept. 23.

Coming off a 59-0 loss to Tucson Pusch Ridge Academy, but not showing it, the Bobcats put on an efficient passing and rushing game. Their line gave quarterback Dalton Crocket time, and his ability to work out of the pocket made him a threat all night.

