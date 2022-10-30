Bobcats qualify for 3A state playoffs despite lopsided loss By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Oct 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In their first year of playing in the 3A Conference, the Benson Bobcats and first-year head coach Dustin Cluff are headed to the state playoffs.Benson closed out the regular season Friday losing to the Sabino Sabercats 52-0 in Tucson.Despite the lopsided loss the Bobcats had enough power points to secure the final spot in the upcoming 3A state playoffs which begin Friday, Nov. 4.The Bobcats, 5-5 overall, 3-4 in conference, 1-4 in region, have the daunting task of facing top seeded Thatcher, 10-0 overall, 5-0 in region play, in the opening round in Thatcher. Kickoff is 7 p.m.Benson played Thatcher Oct. 7 in Thatcher and lost 51-0.Ironically, the Bobcats edged out Safford by one place to make the playoffs. Safford beat Benson 42-14 last week and finished 17th in the rankings.Sabino dominated the game, leading 21-0 at the end of the first quarter and 35-0 at the half.Statistics for Benson were not available as of press time Saturday. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Playoff Safford Sabino Sabercats Sport Overall Thatcher Spot Dustin Cluff Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Martinez waiting for opportunity to pitch for Astros in World Series Douglas, Tombstone, Bisbee win; Benson gets shutout Rancher says migrants running through his land is a 24-7 way of life, but he refuses to give up his home Douglas Business Network celebrates third anniversary No place for blatant activism in our county newspaper Threatening email to Cochise County prosecutor under investigation Our View: Standing up for democracy in Cochise County Windows at Douglas Government Center take on ghoulish look Sierra Vista Community Band to perform benefit concert Supervisors change course, decide against full hand count Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 3 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Martinez waiting for opportunity to pitch for Astros in World Series Douglas, Tombstone, Bisbee win; Benson gets shutout Rancher says migrants running through his land is a 24-7 way of life, but he refuses to give up his home Douglas Business Network celebrates third anniversary No place for blatant activism in our county newspaper Threatening email to Cochise County prosecutor under investigation Our View: Standing up for democracy in Cochise County Windows at Douglas Government Center take on ghoulish look Sierra Vista Community Band to perform benefit concert Supervisors change course, decide against full hand count COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.