BENSON — The Benson boys basketball team earned its first victory of the new year, 76-54, over the visiting Phoenix Veritas Prep Falcons of the 2A Metro Region Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Benson displayed its outside shooting, making 14 3-pointers for 42 of its 76 points.
The Bobcats had a solid first half, leading the Falcons 44-29. The Bobcats continued to dominate in the second half.
“We played really well; this was a great team win,” Benson coach Chris Taylor said. “We still have a lot of upsides in terms of improving. We haven’t played our best basketball yet, but we will get there.”
Leading the Bobcats were junior Angel Rigney with 27 points (including seven 3-pointers), senior Devin Bowling with 12, junior Aiden Finch with 12 and senior Antonio Rigney with 11.
On Wednesday, Jan. 5, the Bobcats hosted the Surprise Highland Prep Honey Badgers of the 2A Independent Region and lost 62-59.
The Honey Badgers led 13-10 in the first quarter, extending their lead to 33-18 at the half. The Bobcats outscored the Honey Badgers 41-29 in the second half, but it was not enough to pull out the victory.
Leading Benson were Finch with 22 points, Angel Rigney with eight, Bowling with seven, and sophomore Dalton Crockett with six.
“Our shots didn’t fall for us in the first half; we didn’t play very well,” Taylor said. “However, in the second half we came out with the right attitude and effort and played very well. We had a lot of young guys step up and give us some energy and keep us in the game. We will continue to get better.”
Benson, 2-2, will travel to Scottsdale on Saturday, Jan. 8, to take on the Scottsdale Christian Eagles of the 2A Metro Region. On Tuesday, Jan. 11, Benson will be in Pima to take on the Roughriders in the Bobcats’ 2A East Region opener.
