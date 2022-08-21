BENSON − Stands were packed for the 3A South Region Benson Bobcats’ first game of the season, a Cochise County showdown against the 2A San Pedro Tombstone Yellow Jackets Friday.
The last meetings between these teams were Benson blowouts, 56-7 and 56-0, so the Yellow Jackets were looking for some retribution.
It didn’t happen, but Tombstone kept it close as the Bobcats prevailed 20-16.
The first quarter was scoreless, each team looking to find their footing on the soggy turf.
Early in the second a Bobcats drive moved to the Yellow Jackets’ 5-yard line, and Benson scored on a pass from Dalton Crocket to Colton Tyra. The extra point made it 7-0 with 9:04 remaining in the quarter.
Benson went into halftime with the lead.
In the third Tombstone scored on a pass from DJ Elias to Coby Jones. The 2-point conversion gave the Yellow Jackets an 8-7 lead.
Tyra scored in the third quarter on a 3-yard run. Benson added the extra point to retake the lead 14-8.
With 10:42 left in the third the Bobcats added to their lead with another Crocket scoring pass to Tyra. The extra point failed.
Two pass interceptions in the quarter thwarted the Yellow Jackets’ offense. Crocket intercepted a pass and ran it back 30 yards with 5:30 left in the third, and on the next Tombstone possession Aiden Finch intercepted a pass.
In the fourth quarter, with 5:50 left, Tombstone added another touchdown and two-point conversion, making the final score 20-16.
The Bobcats defense held steady as the Yellow Jackets were dogged by penalties throughout the game.
“There were a lot of highs and lows in that one, a lot,” Benson coach Dustin Cluff said. “You gotta take your hat off to Tombstone for coming in and playing, I mean the conditions were not ideal obviously for both teams, I mean this place is a mud bowl.
Cluff was encouraged by the Bobcats’ response after losing the lead.
“I’m excited about our abilities,” he said. “They went out and they didn’t quit. I mean we made some mistakes, but they were resilient, and they bounced back. They stayed together.”
This was Cluff’s first game as Benson head coach in the team’s first season playing at the 3A level.
“I’m so, so high and low right now, I can’t figure out how I feel,” he said about his first win. “I’m obviously, I’m excited but we just gotta get better, there’s some things we gotta get better at. Things that I’m already ready to get to work on and figure it out.”
Benson travels to Queen Creek to take on the San Tan Foothills Sabercats on Aug. 26. The Bobcats are back home to play the Willcox Cowboys on Sept. 2.
“Hats off to our boys, they showed how to deal with the adversity and keep fighting and finish,” Cluff said. “They finished the race, you know what I mean, so that was something that was really good, allright.”
