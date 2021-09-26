If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
PHOENIX —The Benson Bobcats picked up their third straight win Friday, knocking off the Veritas Prep Academy Falcons 42-7.
The Bobcats opened the game by kicking off to the Falcons, who took possession on their 19-yard line. Unable to advance the ball, they punted to Benson, which started their first drive on their 48-yard line. Moving the ball down the field, senior quarterback Brok Determan completed a 19-yard pass to senior Tristan Martinez for Benson’s first touchdown. The successful extra point kick by junior Angel Rigney was good.
On Veritas’ next possession, Determan recovered a’ fumble and Benson took control on their 47-yard line. The senior quarterback took to the air with an 11-yard pass to junior Aiden Finch for Benson’s second touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
On the ensuing possession, Rigney intercepted a Falcons’ pass and the Bobcats scored on a 38-yard pass from Determan to senior Wyatt Wilharm to lead 21-0.
Benson hed Veritas to begin the second quarter, and Determan took to the air with a 30-yard pass to senior Devin Bowling. The extra point failed, and Benson took a 27-0 into halftime.
The third quarter gave the Bobcats the ball on their 37-yard line following the Falcons’ kickoff. Benson scored on a 33-yard run by Rigney. Rigney’s extra point was good, putting the Bobcats up 34-0.
Forcing a Veritas’ punt, the Bobcats took over on their 42-yard line. The moved the ball down theandsenior Jace Barney ran 2 yards for a touchdown. Martinez’s two-point conversion carry gave the Bobcats a 42-0 lead.
“We won but we still need to get better and get rid of some of the mistakes we’re making,” Benson coach Chris Determan said. “We had too many penalties and too many mistakes.”
Benson (3-1) will host the Pima Roughriders in the Bobcats’ first regional contest on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.
