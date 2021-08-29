If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
TUCSON — Tombstone’s first year head coach Dominik Bonilla was victorious in his season opening debut Friday as his Yellow Jackets thumped Santa Rita 42-0.
Friday’s win snapped a seven-game losing streak dating back to last year and a nine-game skid that stretched the past two seasons.
Friday’s season opener featured two 30-minute lighting delays in the first half and was stopped midway through the third quarter at approximately 11 p.m. after a second Santa Rita player was injured.
Senior Dometrious Fenning got the Yellow Jackets on the board quickly, running the opening kickoff back 75-yards for a touchdown.
Freshman quarterback Aliaz Dyson then completed a 13-yard TD pass to Damian Elias. Fenning later scored on a 12-yard run giving Tombstone a 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, McCoy and Fenning each scored again for Tombstone. Fennings TD was set up by a J’miah Wallis interception which gave Tombstone a 36-0 lead at the half.
Jaremy McCoy scored three touchdowns and ran for 133 yards for the Yellow Jackets. Fenning finished the night with two scores and 60 rushing yards. Dyson had one TD pass and 45 yards rushing.
Bonilla said his defense had three fumble recoveries and the interception.
“Before our first lighting delay we executed very well,” he said. “The kids had a lot of energy. It was 22-0 four minutes into the game. After the lightning delay we made a couple of mental mistakes and had some penalties. All in all, I’m proud of how they did as a group. Our young kids stepped up and we were given some senior leadership from McCoy and Fenning. I’m very proud of the boys for getting that first win of the year.”
Bonilla also praised the Tombstone fans who drove to Tucson and stayed through the lightning delays, providing support and encouragement to the Yellow Jackets.
“We had Santa Rita’s away stands nearly full of fans,” he said. “They were loud, they were cheering, they were hyped up. It really helped our kids.”
Tombstone hosts the Chandler Prep Titans Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. Chandler Prep won its opener Friday, beating Tonopah Valley 33-6.
“I have a feeling the atmosphere that night is going to be electric,” Bonilla said.
