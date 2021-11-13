Bowling’s school record performance puts Benson in state semifinals

Benson running back Devin Bowling stiff arms a St. Johns player on what was a school record rushing night for him Friday as he ran for 419 yards on 18 carries and scored five touchdowns.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

BENSON - Benson senior Devin Bowling ran for a school record 419 yards on 18 carries and scored five touchdowns Friday leading the third seeded Bobcats to a 48-6 win over the 11th seeded St. Johns Redskins in the 2A state quarterfinals that was played at Benson High School.

With the win the Bobcats advance to the state semifinals where they will face second seeded Arizona Lutheran Academy Friday, Nov. 19.

Arizona Lutheran downed Pima 33-27 in the other 2A quarterfinal game Friday while top seeded Parker eliminated Willcox 36-22 and Morenci defeated Gilbert Christian. 35-23. Parker and Morenci are scheduled to play in the other 2A semifinal game.

The Bobcats led St. Johns 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. Bowling got his game going in the second quarter scoring on TD runs of 45, 30 and 15 yards as Benson led 28-0 at the half. At the intermission Bowling had 12 carries for 267 yards and was sensing he was closing in on school record.

Bowling had a 60-yard TD run in the third which gave Benson a 42-0 lead and put the game into a running clock which happens when a team is up by 42 points or more.

It was Bowling’s 75-yard TD run in the fourth that shattered the old record of 341 yards that was set Nov. 7, 2008 by Kyle Graf who that night broke a 2002 school rushing record set by Caleb Blaschke.

Willcox and Parker were tied 22-22 when the Broncs scored twice taking a 36-22 lead.

