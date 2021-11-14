BENSON — Benson senior running back Devin Bowling made his final football game in front of the hometown crowd a memorable one Friday, rushing for a school record 419 yards on 18 carries and scoring five touchdowns, propelling the No. 3-seeded Bobcats into the state semifinals with a impressive 48-6 win over the 11th seeded St. Johns Redskins.
The Bobcats will play No. 2 seed Arizona Lutheran Academy, 33-27 winners over Pima, Saturday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. at Desert Vista High School in Phoenix in one state semifinal game.
The other state semifinal game, scheduled for 6 p.m. that evening, has top-seeded Parker, which eliminated Willcox 36-22 Friday, facing fourth-seeded Morenci, 35-23 winners over Gilbert Christian.
The two semifinal winners meet Nov. 27 for the 2A state championship.
St. Johns took the opening kickoff and moved the ball to the Bobcats’ 23-yard line before a quarterback sack by the Benson defense on fourth down ended the drive. The Bobcats then moved 70 yards in 10 plays, scoring on a 1-yard run by senior Jace Barney. Wyatt Wilharm’s extra-point kick gave the Bobcats a 7-0 lead.
On the ensuing possession St. Johns lost its starting quarterback, senior James Thomas, when he was hit by two Benson defenders. Thomas was escorted off the field to a waiting ambulance and was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. He was replaced by sophomore Clance Wiltbank.
Up 7-0 in the second quarter, Benson fumbled and St. Johns recovered but then lost 10 yards on the next three plays, turning the ball over after a fourth-down pass fell incomplete.
Bowling took over. Three plays into the possession Bowling scored on a 45-yard run. Wilharm’s extra point made the score 14-0.
Following an interception by Benson sophomore strong safety Dalton Crockett on St. John’s next possession, Bowling scored on a 30-yard run. Benson botched the hold on the extra point and led 20-0 with 4:43 remaining before halftime.
Bobcats cornerback Jimmy Lerblance intercepted a pass on the following possession and Benson had the ball on its own 20-yard line. Several plays later Bowling scored again, this time from 15yards out. Bobcats quarterback Brok Determan called his own number on the 2-point conversion, scoring easily on a bootleg, giving Benson a 28-0 lead at the half.
At halftime Bowling had 267 yards on 12 carries and he knew he was closing in on the school record, asking his coaches to continue giving him the ball.
The Bobcats took the opening drive of the second half and proceeded to drive 70 yards in eight plays, scoring when Determan completed a 28-yard TD pass to Lerblance to make the score 35-0 following Wilharm’s extra point.
Later in the quarter Bowling broke free for a 60-yard TD romp and followed with a 75-yard TD run in the fourth which gave Benson a 48-0 lead. That run broke the single-game rushing record of 341 yards, which was set Nov. 7, 2008, by Kyle Graf. Graf broke the 2002 school rushing record set by Caleb Blaschke.
Despite being down and minus their starting quarterback, St. Johns battled and scored on a 3-yard TD run as time expired.
Benson had 563 yards in total offense. In addtion to Bowling’s performance, Barney had eight carries for 60 yards and a score and Gabe Ozuna had three carries for 24 yards.
Determan was 2-of-4 passing for 45 yards with a TD and no interceptions.
Bowling’s performance gives him 1,480 rushing yards this season and puts him third in Cochise County’s 1,000-yard rushing club, joining Cristian Pando of Willcox and Talon Haynie of St. David who had 1,485 and 1,672, resepectively, going into their games this weekend.
“I had no idea this was going to happen,” Bowling said. “I came out tonight, feeling good ready to play. As the game got going I saw I was getting some big holes thanks to my line. To have a game like I did tonight feels amazing, especially knowing that this was my last game on this field.”
Bowling said he knew as he was making that 75-yard TD run in the fourth he was breaking the record.
“Yeah I knew it,” he said. “I’m just glad I was able to do this at home, in front of these fans who have supported us all year.”
Benson coach Chris Determan said it was fun being able to watch his running back.
“What he did tonight was pretty special,” Determan said. “We have great fans, great players and a great community. We play for them and we’re out here to do what we need to do.”
Determan, excited about returning to the 2A state semifinals, also is cautious.
“Every game is a new game,” he said. “You have to come out and play your game. Tonight we got off a slow start. We had some penalties that hurt us early on but then we got going. If we come out and do what we’re supposed to do, heck yeah we can make another run. But if you stumble, anybody can beat you, too.”
