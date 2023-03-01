Buena High School track and field coach Roger Bristow has been around a while, so a considerable throng of young athletes showing up on Day 1 of the 2023 season isn’t a concern.
“It’ll take a few meets to sort things out as we whittle down to our varsity players,” said Bristow, looking forward to another season.
At first glance, the task may look daunting as close to 100 young hopefuls battling for a spot on Buena’s varsity, junior varsity and freshmen teams congregated on the Buena track with Bristow on a cool, sunny afternoon Thursday, Feb. 23. Likewise, his assistants looked on, including Joe Thomas, the Buena varsity football coach, who will oversee the sprinters.
According to Bristow, the Colts will return sprinter Jackson Glamann and miler Gabe Cummings this season, along with shot put and javelin thrower Will Stemler.
As for additional varsity players, Bristow says, “We’ll just have to wait and see what the standards will be.”
It’ll all get cooking at Tucson Cholla High School in the first meet Wednesday, March 1 at 1:15 p.m. Vail Empire High School also will be competing. On March 4, the boys and girls teams will be at Tucson High School for an all-day meet starting at 7 a.m.
Buena will host only two meets this season − March 29, when Douglas and Nogales come to town, and Senior Night, April 5, when the Colts host to Oro Valley Canyon del Oro and Tucson Sahuaro.
The Division II Championships are at Glendale Deer Valley High School (May 5, 6) while the state meet will be held at Mesa Community College.
