The Buena Colts baseball team advanced to the 16-team 5A state championship tournament after knocking off the Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks 10-7 Wednesday in a state play-in game at Coppola Field at Buena High School.

The Colts will face the Scottsdale Horizon Huskies Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m. in Scottsdale in the next round of the 5A state playoffs.

