The Buena Colts baseball team advanced to the 16-team 5A state championship tournament after knocking off the Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks 10-7 Wednesday in a state play-in game at Coppola Field at Buena High School.
The Colts will face the Scottsdale Horizon Huskies Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m. in Scottsdale in the next round of the 5A state playoffs.
Wednesday’s meeting was the third this season between Buena and Ironwood Ridge. The Hawks had won the previous two by scores of 2-0 and 8-5.
Buen coach Mark Schaefer vowed to have his team focused and ready for the state play-in game.
That appeared to be the case as the Colts put up three quick runs in the bottom half of the first. Senior Sam Pitts, got things started with a triple.
Austin Cushman then hit a fly ball that was played into an error by the Hawks allowing not only Sam Pitts to score but also his brother Max and Cushman giving the Colts the early lead.
Jordan Allison’s RBI single in the second scored Nathan Whitworth and Max Pitts RBI base hit scored Allison extending Buena’s lead to 5-0.
Ironwood Ridge scored two in the top of the third making the score 5-2.
Joshua Leffelman and Whitworth each had RBI’s in the bottom half of the third that scored Thomas Neutzel and Leffelman extending Buena’s lead back to five, 7-2.
Ironwood Ridge rallied for three runs in the top of the fifth narrowing the Colts lead to 7-5.
Whitworth’s run off a sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the inning made score 8-5. An Ironwood Ridge error later in the inning allowed Cushman and Sam Pitts to both score extending Buena’s lead back up to five at 10-5.
The Hawks scored twice in the top of the sixth pulling within three before going down in order in the top of the seventh as Buena prevailed advaning on in the state tournament.
Sam Pitts started the game on the mound for Buena and went 5⅓ innings allowing seven runs, 10 hits, striking out 10 and walking one.
Cushman threw 1⅔ innings in relief allowing no runs, no hits, striking out five and walking two.
Buena had eight hits this game. Sam Pitts was 2-for-4 with two runs scored; Whitworth 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI; Max Pitts was 1-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs; Nuetzel was 1-for-2 with a run scored; Leffelman and Allison each were 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
“It was a great game,” Schaefer said. “The kids battled back every time Ironwood tried to mount a charge. Very proud of these young men.”
