Buena baseball beats Cienega 5-1 By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Apr 14, 2023 The Buena Colts baseball team chalked up its second consecutive 5A Southern Region win on Tuesday, April 11, beating the Vail Cienega Bobcats 5-1 at Coppola Field.Buena used a two-run second and a three-run fourth to take a 5-0 lead.Buena's first two runs came when Max Pitts scored after Jose Olivarez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.Two outs later Joshua Leffelman scored on a passed ball, giving the Colts a 2-0 lead.Pitts scored again in the bottom of the fourth along with Braden Arons and Jordan Allison.A Buena error in the top of the sixth led to Cienega's lone run.David Peterson pitched six innings for the Colts, allowing one run, two hits, striking out four and walking two.Austin Cushman pitched one inning in relief and allowed a walk.Buena had four hits. Pitts was 1-for-3 with an RBI, Thomas Nuetzel was 1-or-2, Cushman was 1-for-3 and Leffelman was 1-for-3 with a run scored.Buena coach Mark Schaefer said he was proud of his players for the effort against Cienega.Buena, 13-8 overall counting the tournaments, 5-2 in conference, 2-1 in region, was at Nogales Thursday for another 5A South Region game.A recap of that game will be in the Sunday edition of the Herald/Review.
