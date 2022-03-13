The Buena Colts played back-to-back baseball games Thursday and Friday, shutting out Tucson Pueblo 11-0 Thursday at home and losing to at Tucson Rincon/University on Friday 6-5.
The split gives Buena a 2-7 record going into the Lancer Baseball Classic this week at the Reid Park Annex Fields in Tucson. The Colts kick off the tournament on Tuesday facing Sahuarita. On Wednesday Buena will play Buckeye and Benson.
Against Rincon the Colts trailed 6-1 going into the top of the fifth but rallied for three runs as Jon Enright’s two-run double scored Brian McClay and Braden Arons and made the score 6-4.
Enright’s inside the park home run in the top of the seventh cut the Rangers’ lead to 6-5 but the game ended on a ground out by the next batter.
Gerardo Estrada, Joshua Leffelman and Braden Hooper pitched for Buena, allowing Rincon nine hit and one walk while striking out five.
Leffelman and Enright each had two of Buena’s seven hits, Leffelman going 2-for-3 and Enright 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs. Austin Monge was 1-for-2 with an RBI and Luke Serna and Brian McClay were each 1-for-3.
“We got down early with some unearned runs; fought back to make it a one run game,” Buena coach Mark Schaefer said. “I’m hoping we can come together as a team during the tournament next week.”
In the shutout of Pueblo, the teams had a combined 11 errors.
Colts pitcher David Peterson hurled a complete game shutout, allowing two hits, walking two and striking out five.
Buena used an eight-run first inning to take the lead. Two walks were followed by a shot by Enright to centerfield that was misplayed for an error, allowing Max Pitts and Cole Godfrey to score. Enright scored on a single by Sam Pitts and Luke Serna’s RBI triple scored Pitts. Brian McClay stole home late in the inning to conclude the scoring.
The Colts scored twice more in the second and once in the fourth.
Buena had eight hits. Sam Pitts was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI. Serna was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Leffelman went 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs while TJ Nuetzel and Arons both were 1-for-3 and Hunter Haymore was 1-for-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.