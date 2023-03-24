The Buena Colts baseball team won its third straight game on Tuesday, March 21, beating the Marana Mountain View Mountain Lions 10-2 in a conference game at Mountain View High School.
Buena scored four runs in the second and again in the sixth to build its lead.
The Colts got the scoring started in the top of the second when Jordan Allison and Nathan Whitworth scored on a Sam Pitts triple. Max Pitts later scored on a wild pitch and Sam Pitts scored on TJ Nuetzel’s RBI single, giving Buena a 4-0 lead.
David Peterson’s RBI single in the top of the third sent Austin Cushman home, making the score 5-0.
The Colts went up 6-0 after scoring again in the top of the fifth when Max Pitts tripled to left field, scoring Nuetzel.
Mountain View scored its first run of the game in the bottom half of the fifth but the Colts countered with four runs in the top of the sixth for a 10-1 lead. Cushman belted a three-run double that scored Sam Pitts, Paul Scherrer and Allison.
Buena used three pitchers, starting with Michael Quinones, who went five innings and allowed one run, three hits, struck out four and walked two.
Braden Hooper and Michael Ledger each pitched one inning in relief.
The Colts had 11 hits. Cushman was 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs. Nuetzel, Arons and Max Pitts each were 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, Sam Pitts was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs and David Peterson was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
“It was a good game today,” Buena coach Mark Schaefer said. “We played well in all three phases. We pitched well; hit in timely situations and played good defense for the most part. We are continuing to improve daily physically and mentally.”
Buena, 10-5 overall counting its tournament wins, 2-0 in conference, will be at Tucson Catalina Foothills Friday for another conference game at 6 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.