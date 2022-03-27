SIERRA VISTA − It was a rough week for the Buena Colts as they dropped all three of the baseball games they played.
On Friday the Colts were shut out 2-0 by Rio Rico at Buena High School after falling 4-3 to Tucson Desert View the night before on an error in the bottom of the seventh.
Rio Rico scored once in the second inning and once in the third for a 2-0 lead, all the Hawks needed to knock off the Colts.
Buena had just one hit Friday and that came from TJ Nuetzel in the bottom of the second.
Max Pitts and Braden Hooper both pitched for Buena. Pitts started and went 2⅓ innings giving up two runs and four hits. Hooper went 4⅔ innings in relief, allowing no runs and one hit while striking out seven.
Thursday the Colts were at Tucson Desert View in a 5A South Region game.
Buena led 3-0 going into the bottom of the seventh when the Jaguars rallied for four runs on three hits, a walk and a hit by pitch to tie the game.
A pickoff attempt at first base was misplayed by the Colts and allowed the winning run to score from third.
Buena led 1-0 in the top of the first when Jon Enright singled to left, driving home Pitts.
The Colts increased their lead to 3-0 in the seventh when Cole Godfrey doubled to left, scoring Braden Arons and Gerardo Estrada.
Sam Pitts started the game on the mound for Buena, lasting six innings, giving up four runs and four hits while fanning seven. Estrada came on in relief and gave up one hit.
Buena had just two hits. Enright and Godfrey each were 1-for-3 with Godfrey having two RBIs and Enright one.
Buena 5-12 overall, 0-2 in region, will host Sunnyside on Tuesday before traveling to Nogales on Thursday.
