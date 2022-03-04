Purchase Access

TUCSON — The Buena Colts fell to the Tucson Flowing Wells Caballeros 6-3 Tuesday in Class 5A Southern Region baseball action.

The game was tied 3-3 going into the bottom of the sixth when the Cabs scored the deciding three runs.

Buena struck first with a run in the top of the third when Luke Serna singled, scoring Brian McClay.

The Colts added another run in the fifth to go up 2-0 as Jon Enright hit a hard grounder that allowed him to reach on an error and score TJ Nuetzel.

Flowing Wells rallied for three runs in the bottom of the fifth, taking a 3-2 lead. Buena tied the game in the top of the sixth when Max Pitts scored.

Gerardo Estrada, Pitts and David Peterson pitched for Buena, allowing seven hits while walking five and striking out 12.

Nuetzel was 2-for-3, Luke Serna and Joshua Leffelman were 1-for-3 and Pitts was 1-for-4.

Buena, 1-4, hosts Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro Friday at 3:45 p.m. in its home opener.

