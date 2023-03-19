Buena High School’s baseball team concluded play in the Lancer Baseball Classic at the Reid Park Annex in Tucson, beating Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions 9-3 on Thursday, March 16, ending the tournament with a 3-1 record.
“We played well today, big hits at the right time,” Buena coach Mark Schaefer said. “The coaching staff saw some things we need to continue to do well, and we saw some things we need to improve at. It was a good week for Buena baseball.”
On Wednesday, March 15, Buena thumped Chino Valley of northern Arizona 13-3.
In the win over Pusch Ridge, Buena senior Thomas “TJ” Nuetzel shined at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two triples and two singles, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Buena scored once in the bottom of the first when Alex Cushman sacrificed, allowing senior Sam Pitts, who had singled, to score.
Pusch Ridge battled to stay in the game and in the top of the third rallied for three runs and four hits, taking a 3-1 lead.
Buena responded with seven runs in the bottom half of the inning, reclaiming the lead at 8-3. Nuetzel had a bases-clearing triple, giving Buena a 4-3 lead. David Peterson followed with a two-run double that scored Nuetzel and Cushman and Max Pitts and Peterson scored on Braden Aron’s double.
Nuetzel’s run in the sixth made the score 9-3.
Sam Pitts was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs and eight hits, with four strikeouts and a walk.
Buena had 15 hits. Sam Pitts was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Cushman was 1-for-1 with a run scored and an RBI, Peterson was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, Max Pitts was 2-for-3 with a run scored, Arons was 1-for-2 with two RBIs, Nathan Whitworth was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Joshua Leffelman was 1-for-3.
In the win over Chino Valley, Buena scored eight runs off eight hits in the second inning, taking an 8-0 lead. Seven of the hits were singles, one was an RBI double by Nuetzel.
Chino Valley scored three runs in the fourth and sixth innings, making the score 9-3.
Buena scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth allowing the game to be called on account of the 10-run rule, the game-ending run coming on a bases loaded walk to Michael Quinones which allowed Leffelman to jog home from third.
Brodyn Quinn had an RBI double, Whitworth an RBI walk and Jordan Allison an RBI groundout.
Peterson was the winning pitcher, going three innings and allowing no runs, two hits and striking out four.
The Colts had 10 hits. Max Pitts was the only player to have multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Quinn and Nuetzel each were 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI, Allison was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI and Whitworth was 1-for-1 with a run scored and an RBI.
Buena, 8-4-1, overall, 1-0 in conference, has two road games this week. The Colts will be at Marana Mountain View on Tuesday, March 21, and at Tucson Catalina Foothills on Thursday, March 24.
The Marana Mountain View game will start at 3:45 p.m. The Foothills game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
