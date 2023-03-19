Buena High School’s baseball team concluded play in the Lancer Baseball Classic at the Reid Park Annex in Tucson, beating Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions 9-3 on Thursday, March 16, ending the tournament with a 3-1 record.

“We played well today, big hits at the right time,” Buena coach Mark Schaefer said. “The coaching staff saw some things we need to continue to do well, and we saw some things we need to improve at. It was a good week for Buena baseball.”

