TUCSON − The Buena Colts baseball team played five games in four days last week at the Lancer Baseball Classic and came away with a 3-2 record.
The 5A Southern Region Colts closed out the tournament beating the 3A Chino Valley Cougars 15-4 Friday.
Buena struck first as Austin Monge’s two-run double scored Nathan Withworth and Luke Serna in the second inning. Monge scored on Brian McClay’s singled.
Chino Valley responded with a pair of runs in the bottom half of the inning, cutting Buena’s lead to 3-2.
Two singles and an error allowed Josh Leffelman and TJ Nuetzel to score as Buena blew the game open with a six-run fourth as Sam Pitts had a two-run single. The Colts had three hits, two fly outs, a hit batter and took advantage of five walks for an 11-3 lead.
After giving up a run to Chino Valley in the bottom of the fifth, Buena came back with four runs in the sixth.
Pitts, Michael Quinones and Gerardo Estrada pitched for Buena with Estrada picking up the win. The three Colt hurlers allowed Chino Valley five hits while striking out eight and walking four.
Buena had 10 hits. McClay was 2-for-4, scored a run and had an RBI; Leffelman was 1-for-2 with a run scored. Pitts was 1-for-2 with two RBIs, Serna and Neutzel were 1-for-1 with an RBI and two runs scored, Monge was 1-for-1 with a run scored and three RBIs and Hunter Haymore was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
“We played well; got some timely hits and scored with two outs,” Buena coach Mark Schafer said. “I am hoping the 3-2 tournament (record) will springboard us into the conference season.”
On Thursday the Colts beat Tucson Sahuaro 7-1
Buena did all its scoring in the third and fourth innings. Down 1-0, Cole Godfrey’s bases-loaded walk scored Austin Cushman with the tying run. Max Pitts later belted a two-run single that scored David Peterson and Angel Oliverez.
In the fourth, three singles and two fielder’s choices led to the four runs and a 7-1 lead for Buena.
Braden Hooper, who got the win, was one of four Colt pitchers. He and Quinones, Michael Ledger and Jordan Allison allowed Sahuaro four hits while walking six and striking out two.
Buena had 11 hits. Oliverez was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, Sam Pitts was 2-for-3 and had a run scored, Max Pitts 1-for-2 with two runs scored and David Peterson was 0-for-2 but scored two runs and had two RBIs.
“We played well today,” Schaefer said. “We turned a couple of double plays and got some timely hitting.”
On Wednesday, March 16, Buena played two games, beating Buckeye 8-5 and losing to Benson 5-2.
The game with Benson was marred by five Buena errors. Benson led 2-0 going into the bottom of the third when the Colts scored twice tying the game at 2-2. The Bobcats scored once in the fifth and twice in the sixth, taking a 5-2 lead. Estrada was the only Colt with multiple hits, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. Godfrey and Oliverez were both 1-for-2.
Max Pitts, Haymore, Whitworth and Austin Cushman pitched for Buena.
“Benson threw five different pitchers at us, making adjustments a little tough,” Schaefer said. “We fought hard.”
Against Buckeye that morning, Buena jumped to a 5-1 lead only to allow Buckeye to tie it at 5-5 with two runs in the top of the fifth. Estrada’s run off a Max Pitts hit and an error gave Buena a 6-5 edge. The Colts added a pair of runs in the sixth.
Serna was 2-for-3 and scored two runs, Leffelman was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI and Estrada was 2-for-3 with and two RBIs.
Peterson pitched 4 2/3 innings but left with a no-decision. Ledger pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and picked up the win.
“We had a strong pitching performance from Peterson and help from the bullpen,” Schaefer said. “The outfield made quite a few outstanding plays. Estrada had another good day at (the) plate. It was good to get the win.”
The Colts kicked off the tournament on Tuesday, March 15, losing to Sahuarita 9-6. The Mustangs used a five-run first and a three-run second to lead 8-0 and never looked back.
Leffelman had two of Buena’s five hits with a run scored and three RBIs.
Buena, 5-9 overall, has a challenging week ahead with three games in four days beginning at Vail Cienega March 22 and at Tucson Desert View March 24. On March 25 the Colts host Rio Rico.
