SIERRA VISTA − The Buena Colts baseball players are aiming for a winning season in 2023.
After all, it’s a special year for their coach, Mark Schaefer, who just earned his 200th win as head coach of the Colts baseball team and 300th as a football, softball and baseball coach.
“That just means I’m getting older,” Schaefer said. “The important thing is to get the kids going and have a better season than last year. So, let’s just say we are looking to get better.”
The Colts finished under .500 last season at 9-17, but Buena has a promising pitching staff this year.
“Once again, let’s just say we are deep in arms,” Schaefer said.
Buena returns nine players, all seniors. Right-hander sophomore Jordan Allison has committed to Hastings College, a four-year school in Hastings, Nebraska, in the fall, while the Pitts brothers, Max and Sam, can also toe the rubber. Sam plays the outfield and first base and will move on to Cochise College in the fall. Max, a junior, also plays shortstop and can handle the hot corner at third base.
Sophomore returnee Austin Cushman pitches and plays shortstop.
David Petersen is another hurler who can fit the bill at shortstop. Branden Hooper is another senior who pitches, while the catching chores could go to senior Braden Arons.
The Colts’ 2023 season got underway Feb. 22-25 with the Cowboy Up Tournament at Tucson Electric Park where Buena went 2-2.
The Colts beat Rincon on Tuesday, Feb. 28, giving Schaefer his 200th win and then lost to Rio Rico 13-3 on Wednesday, March 1.
With the season just beginning, Schaefer is looking to see how his players respond in game situations.
