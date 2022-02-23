Purchase Access

SIERRA VISTA — As the crack of the bat fills the air, baseball is back in Cochise County.

“We are just starting practice after having tryouts, so everything is going well so far,” Buena coach Mark Schaefer said.

Last season, the Colts did not qualify for the 5A playoffs after going 11-6 and 4-4 in the Class 5A Southern Region.

“My expectations are the same this year as they are every year, and that is to work and be a good team,” Schaefer said. “We want to try and compete for a state championship.”

In 2018, Schaefer was named 5A South Coach of the Year after leading the Colts to a 16-13 record.

“My definition of success is different from a lot of people as many feel it entails winning,” Schaefer said. “Improving on and off the field is critical to success in my eyes.”

The Colts return two 5A South all-region first teamers in Jonthan Enright and Luke Serna.

Enright led the Colts with 22 hits, 19 runs, seven doubles and four triples.

Buena also returns pitcher Cezar Fernandez, who went 3-1 with a 2.56 earned run average.

Owen Abrams, who made the second team, also returns.

Abrams batted.342 with 13 hits and 13 runs batted in.

Buena opens its season on Wednesday, Feb. 23, in the Cowboy Up tournament hosted by Tucson Sabino High at Kino Sports Complex.

Twenty-eight schools are expected to partake in the tournament.

After that, Buena returns to Tucson on March 1 for a game with Flowing Wells. The Colts’ home opener is March 4 against Oro Valley Canyon del Oro.

